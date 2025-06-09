FNU meets Education Minister over ongoing staff concerns

FNU Chancellor Semesa Karavaki

A group of former and current staff members of the Fiji National University who are pushing for the removal of a senior management staff member amidst claims of employment and occupational health and safety breaches met with Education Minister Aseri Radrodro this afternoon.

FNU Chancellor Semesa Karavaki who accompanied the group to the Ministry says that they are at ease to finally have a one on one conversation with Radrodro.

“Of course I think the Minister is also happy and he would like to see how we advise him on the way forward from here so that FNU would continue to grow in its move towards development and also be able to continue to perform its mandate and that is to provide human resources for the Government and to support the National Development Plan.”

Article continues after advertisement

Karavaki says its his priority to ensure that FNU staff are treated with dignity and respect.

He further states that the tertiary institution and the Ministry have come to an agreement which will be announced by the Education Minister later.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.