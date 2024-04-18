FNU announces relocation of law department

[File Photo]

Fiji National University has announced the relocation of its Law Department from the College of Business, Hospitality, and Tourism Studies to the College of Humanities and Education.

It will be renamed as the College of Humanities, Education, and Law by Semester 1, 2025.

Head of FNU’s Law School Ana Rokomokoti says the transition of the Law Department into the School of Law, Governance, and Ethics is a significant milestone for the school.

Rokomokoti expresses optimism for the future and highlights the opportunity for increased visibility and distinction for the Law School within the new framework.

She stresses the goal is to produce adaptable lawyers ready for today’s legal profession, emphasizing FNU’s strategic commitment to enhancing legal education and meeting industry demands.