FNU and Solomon Islands University strengthen ties

The Fiji National University and the Solomon Islands National University will work together to develop global employability skills among students to prepare them to work anywhere in the world.

The two institutions have signed a Memorandum of Understanding in this regard.

FNU Vice Chancellor Unaisi Nabobo-Baba says the educational programs mustn’t just meet local needs but also equip students with the competencies required in international job markets.

Nabobo-Baba says the framework is designed to foster a rich exchange of ideas and resources that will provide invaluable cross-cultural academic perspectives.

“You will see student exchanges, new courses, research projects, and staff exchanges because Solomon Island, PNG, and Vanuatu are the nine tenths of Melanesia. So what we are doing is acknowledging the leadership in the rest of Melanesia.”

Solomon Islands National University’s Vice Chancellor Transform Aqorau says the partnership will help them fulfil their needs.

“For us at SINU, we have a lot to learn, but we also have a lot of capacity needs in many of the areas we restrain in TVET, especially. We certainly need the support of the skills and expertise that already exist at FNU.”

The partnership stands as a beacon of action and achievement in higher education across the Pacific region.