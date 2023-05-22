Fiji offers scholarships to PNG students

University of PNG students.

Fiji is strengthening its ties with Papua New Guinea through scholarships for PNG students to study tourism and hospitality at the Fiji National University.

PNG Prime Minister, James Marape acknowledged his counterpart, Sitiveni Rabuka, for the placements that are now available as more collaborations between tertiary institutions in Fiji and the University of PNG are set to take shape.

Rabuka is in PNG for the 3rd Forum for India-Pacific Islands Cooperation.

PNG Prime Minister, James Marape.

Marape says Fiji is one of the leading tourism destinations in the Pacific; therefore, he acknowledged his Fijian counterpart for offering the programmes to PNG students.

“He has kindly offered us some educational spaces for PNG students. He has offered scholarships, especially in the space of tourism and hospitality, for PNG students to go and get education from their educational institutions.”

Meanwhile, Rabuka acknowledged the warm hospitality accorded to him and his delegation by the University of PNG.

Rabuka has also encouraged the students to continue to strive for excellence.