Enrolment for government schools commences

The Ministry of Education has officially commenced the distribution of Year 9 Application Forms for 2026 Government School admissions.

Forms are now available at the Office of the Minister for Education, located at the Ministry’s headquarters in Senikau House, Gordon Street, Suva.

Parents and guardians are encouraged to collect the forms early to ensure ample time for completion and timely submission.

For further information or assistance, individuals may contact the Ministry of Education at 331 4477 or 998 0079, or visit the headquarters in person at Senikau House.

