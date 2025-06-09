Education Minister says he is awaiting report on FNU staff mistreatment claim

Education Minister Aseri Radrodro says he is following up with the Fiji National University in relation to a story by FBC News on the alleged mistreatment of FNU employees by a senior manager.

Radrodro told FBC News he will provide an update once he receives a full report on the issue.

The Fiji National University, however, has dismissed claims by current and former staff of the mistreatment of employees and alleged cover-ups involving the senior manager in question.

In a Facebook post, FNU Foundation Consultant, Ropate Valemei, says recent complaints about a senior manager raised by some current and former staff which was highlighted by FBC News were “dealt with internally and closed” in 2024.

His comments came in the wake of claims made to FBC News by staff who allege breaches of employment and occupational health and safety issues, along with alleged favouritism and intimidation under the senior manager’s leadership.

Some former and current staff also claim that Vice Chancellor Unaisi Nabobo-Baba was aware of the issue and protected the senior official in question — a claim Valemei vehemently denies.

Valemei maintains that an internal review found no case to answer, which led to the senior staff member’s promotion.

He also rubbished claims that employees were “locked in a boardroom for three consecutive days”, saying the staff only worked until 3am and were compensated with time-off and meal allowances.

Valemei adds that the staff worked willingly because they did not meet the deadline to complete a simple Annual report to the Ministry.

He said they were not forced to work.

However, sources within FNU told FBC News that the senior official has since tendered their resignation, two days after the story first broke, and however, the resignation is still being processed.

FBC News has sighted emails sent by FNU staff to Education Minister Aseri Radrodro expressing their grievances in relation to the alleged mistreatment by the senior management staff member and the alleged favouritism by FNU Vice Chancellor Unaisi Nabobo-Baba to the person in question.

In a resignation letter, a former staff member stated that they were disheartened and disillusioned to see that people who have performed well have allegedly been deceptively and unfairly removed from their leadership roles by the senior manager in question.

They say that there is also an egregious lack of respect and acknowledgement of the work they undertake, their qualifications, and experience from the College and University leadership.

When contacted, FNU VC Unaisi Nabobo-Baba declined to comment, saying the university’s legal team will respond to FBC News’ questions.

