Education Minister demands stability and good governance at FNU

Education Minister Aseri Radrodro has directed the management and council of the Fiji National University (FNU) to ensure stable leadership and proper governance following a series of complaints raised by current and former staff members.

Radrodro met with Vice Chancellor Dr Unaisi Nabobo-Baba, FNU Council Chair Semesa Karavaki, and other council members this week to discuss the allegations and concerns submitted to his office.

The discussions included complaints against Director of Marketing and Communication, Karen Lobendahn, and other matters involving staff at the School of Law, as well as delays in addressing internal grievances.

The Minister confirmed that the FNU Council has reported Lobendahn’s resignation with immediate effect, and said remaining staff grievances, including those involving a senior law lecturer, must be resolved urgently, with a report to be provided to the Education Ministry.

Radrodro reminded the university that it must act in the best interests of students and maintain public trust by resolving internal issues swiftly and fairly, without allowing matters to escalate to the level of ministerial intervention.

He said the meeting agreed on the need for clear disciplinary processes within the university to ensure accountability and timely resolution of disputes.

Radrodro also reminded the Council of its legal responsibilities under the FNU Act 2009, which empowers the Vice Chancellor — under Council oversight — to appoint, discipline, suspend, or dismiss staff on reasonable grounds.

“The Council and Vice Chancellor are jointly responsible for ensuring the efficient and effective functioning of FNU. Their focus must remain on preparing students for Fiji’s future workforce and upholding the integrity of the university.”

