Education key to iTaukei empowerment says Vasu

Minister for iTaukei Affairs Ifereimi Vasu says the Ministry believes that education is key to producing a new generation of independent and capable iTaukei people.

Speaking at the Lomaiviti Provincial Council meeting in Suva, Vasu said he hopes to see more investment in education.

He stresses the need to support children’s education by engaging with them and spending more time with them after school.

Vasu acknowledges that some islands in the Lomaviti Group have adopted a system where the community hall serves as a communal study space, supported by parents and local teachers.

He told participants to encourage future generations to focus on the development of their province.