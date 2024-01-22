Eco Guardian emphasizes on environment protection

[ Source: Fiji Police Force/Facebook]

Retired German Air Force Captain, Rainer Hoehn says people will need to think seriously about protecting our environment.

Captain Hoehn made the comments during the clean-up with Lami stakeholders from the Kalekana to Lami Town corridors.

The Fiji Police Force, the National Fire Authority, the Lami Town Council, friends, families along with the main organizers and the Eco Guardians of Fiji were part of the clean-up.

Captain Hoehn says it’s sad to see motorists throwing rubbish on the roads.

The Eco Guardians of Fiji was established last year with the aim of protecting our natural resources from pollution.

This is the first program organized this year and according to Capt Hoehn, there are a few more similar activities planned.



Divisional Manager for Community Policing South SP Ruci Nasemira says police will support this initiative.

SP Ruci says they are involving a lot of children in order to spread the word about pollution.

One of the initiatives over the weekend was the collection of old tires from the beach by the young people and the Eco Guardians paid five dollars for every tire collected.