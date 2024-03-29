Easter weekend calls for courage and faith

PS Education Selina Kuruleca [Source: Ministry of Education FIJI/ Facebook]

Easter is a time of jubilation and renewal, celebrating new beginnings.

This was highlighted by the Permanent Secretary for Education, Selina Kuruleca, as part of the Education Ministry’s Easter message.

She adds the resurrection signifies God’s victory over sin and death, offers hope to the world, and inspires us to live with courage and faith.

Education Minister Viliame Gavoka highlights this weekend to remind us to reflect upon two events in the Christian faith: Good Friday and Easter.



Education Minister Viliame Gavoka [Source: Ministry of Education FIJI/ Facebook]

He adds that Good Friday marks the crucifixion of Jesus Christ, a day of solemnity and reflection.

Gavoka adds it is also a reminder of the sacrifice made for the salvation of humanity.

Meanwhile, Assistant Minister for Education Iliesa Vanawalu says as we commemorate Good Friday and Easter as sacred days, let us reflect on their significance and embody their teachings.

The Ministry convey their best wishes for Good Friday and Easter to all Fijians.