Easter a symbol of hope amid crisis: PM

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says the message of Easter must resonate deeply with all Fijians as the nation faces serious social and economic challenges.

He believes the themes of sacrifice, hope, and new beginnings are more relevant now than ever.

Rabuka points to the increasing impact of drugs and the HIV epidemic, especially among young people, as a national concern.

He says the unsafe use of needles linked to methamphetamine abuse is fuelling an alarming rise in HIV and AIDS cases.

The Prime Minister stresses that now more than ever, Fijians must sacrifice for the good of their families, their communities, and their nation.

Rabuka calls Easter a time to start anew and urges all Christians to care for loved ones and extend kindness beyond their faith groups.

He says that as a multi-ethnic and multi-religious country, unity and compassion are key to healing.

Rabuka says Easter is not only a commemoration of Christ’s death on Calvary but, more importantly, a celebration of his resurrection, a moment that defines the Christian faith and offers a powerful symbol of triumph after suffering.

He highlights that this week also marks the end of Lent, the 40-day period of fasting and reflection, and calls on all Fijians to reflect on the spiritual and moral lessons of this season.

The Prime Minister extends Easter well wishes to families across the country and acknowledges those observing the Feast of Passover and the Feast of Unleavened Bread.

Rabuka thanks all fathers who presented their isevu on Father’s Sunday and commends the participation of children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren on Palm Sunday.

He says these acts of faith and tradition are a strong reminder of the values that bind families and communities.

Rabuka adds that Easter holds deep meaning for Christians but also offers a universal message that transcends religion and culture.

The Prime Minister believes values such as sacrifice for the greater good, hope in the face of adversity, and the courage to begin again are essential to nation-building.

During the Easter service for Civil Servants at Suva’s Centenary Church, the Prime Minister also reflected on the symbolism of the cross and its association with honour, bravery, and ultimate sacrifice.

He says that just as medals like the Victoria Cross or George Cross mark acts of selflessness, Easter stands as the highest example of giving for others.





