Dr Raijeli Taga [Photo: Supplied]

Dr Raijeli Taga has been appointed as the acting Permanent Secretary to the Prime Minister’s office.

This has been confirmed by the Public Service Commission Chairman Luke Rokovada.

Dr. Taga is currently the outgoing Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Lands and Mineral Resources.

Article continues after advertisement

Dr. Taga will assume her Acting PS post from October 14th 2024.