Dr Lalabalavu welcomes new Assistant Minister

Newly appointed Assistant Minister for Health Penioni Ravunawa

Health Minister Dr Atonio Lalabalavu has welcomed the appointment of Penioni Ravunawa as his assistant minister.

Speaking from Labasa yesterday, he said Ravunawa would greatly assist the health sector.

Dr Lalabalavu said he believed that Ravunawa would prioritise the best possible services and care to the public and staff.

“It’s always good to have an extra hand in terms of the role we play in the executives, and with honourable Ravunawa coming in and having a medical background, that really would help in terms of monitoring the situation, doing evaluation, and follow-up.”

Ravunawa is a dentist by profession and has experience working and serving the Fiji Health Sector in dentistry and oral health.

The new assistant minister has not taken his oath as yet and will do so when he returns to Suva.