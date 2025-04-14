DPM Prasad responds to drug crisis concerns

A resident of Wainibuku, Nakasi, is calling on the government to take immediate action to address the growing issue of drug use among youth in the area.

A community representative from Wainibuku, Justin Baravu, says the area is facing a rise in social issues, including unemployment, crime, and drug-related activities, particularly among young people.

Baravu is urging authorities to strengthen community outreach, increase police presence, and invest in youth-focused initiatives.

“Just a suggestion to consider: every weekend I hear that young people no longer have respect for others, including churches and people around them. The music is loud. Perhaps we should look into programs for these young people, especially as we address unemployment.”

She adds that there is a need to strengthen corporate responsibility, especially among businesses operating in the area, as they can also contribute to the community’s development.

In response to her concerns, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Professor Biman Prasad says that the government has launched the Fiji Counter Narcotics Bureau, which has strengthened police efforts, resulting in more arrests of individuals involved in such activities

“Social problems are linked to crime, and drugs are linked to crime. I think the police are doing a lot of good work now. They may not be able to cover every area yet, but with the new Commissioner of Police and the new Minister for Policing, who now has a single ministerial responsibility to address some of these issues, we are already seeing improvements in many areas.”

He adds that the drug problem is a result of years of deliberate neglect on the part of the authorities and believes that the police are doing their job in combating these issues.

