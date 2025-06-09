Don’t let social media dictate Police work: Tudravu

Police Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu says the landscape of investigation has changed significantly, requiring constant learning.

Tudravu says the force needs to constantly review and change its approaches as the criminal landscape evolves

Speaking at the graduation of the Criminal Investigation Department Proof of Concept Course, he stated that social media seems to be dictating the work of Police Officers.

However, he reminded the officers not to be distracted by it.

Article continues after advertisement

“I hope that new investigators coming in will be bold enough to advise their superiors. I will stand by you in terms of your investigation, so you need to be truthful and transparent in your work.”

The five-week course, co-facilitated by Fiji and New Zealand Police, aimed to enhance skills in case, crime scene, and suspect management, as well as investigative interviewing.

The NZ Police is assisting the Fiji Police under the Fiji Police Partnership Program, a New Zealand Government-funded initiative formalised under the Duavata Partnership Agreement.

One of the key thematic areas of support is towards investigative interviewing capabilities.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.