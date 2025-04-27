Domestic violence claims two lives

[File Photo]

Two people have died, and a woman is severely injured following three domestic violence cases.

In the first case, a suspected murder-suicide took place at the Lagilagi Housing complex in Raiwaqa.

Police responded to reports of a domestic disturbance, and when they arrived, they found a couple with visible wounds, motionless in their flat.

The area was immediately cordoned off, and an investigation into this case has commenced.

The second case happened in Nadi, where a woman in her 20s was found with stab wounds inside her home on Kerebula Road.

She was allegedly attacked by her partner, a man in his 40s, and later died from her injuries.

The suspect was arrested and is currently in custody.

In the third incident, a woman was discovered outside an apartment complex in Suva with visible injuries, allegedly inflicted by her partner.

She was rushed to the Colonial War Memorial Hospital for treatment, while police continued to search for the suspect.

The Fiji Police Force expressed concern over the rise in domestic violence, urging the public to resolve disputes peacefully and not resort to violence.

Police investigations into these cases are ongoing.

