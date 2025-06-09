Diwali mela brings communities together ahead of celebration

There is excitement among Hindu communities as one of their most cherished festivals, Diwali, is just around the corner.

Last night, many people from the Suva–Nausori corridor gathered at the Gopal Sadhu Hanumaan Gadhi Mandir to take part in the Diwali Mela.

Committee President Ratnesh Bhawan says he is happy to see many people coming in and participating in the temple’s activities, which is the main purpose of Diwali.

He says that Diwali teaches the good values of Lord Rama and serves as a symbol of the triumph of good over evil.

Bhawan adds that the festival reminds everyone to walk on the path of righteousness, spread light, and strengthen unity within the community.

“The purpose of Diwali fair is to show our children that there are a lot of people who are facing problems. And to show them the mental stress and physical stress. So, we have organized this program for them. So that they get a message in their mind that there is a lot of happiness in life that we can share. Diwali is an atmosphere of happiness. Diwali is an atmosphere of keeping distance from each other.”

He further says that at a time when many young people are facing various social challenges, it is important for them to participate in religious festivals like Diwali actively.

Bhawan says that participation helps youth gain the right knowledge, stay connected to their cultural and spiritual roots, and develop strong moral values that guide them in making positive life choices.

Hindus across the country will be celebrating Diwali next week on Tuesday.

