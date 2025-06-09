Diwali goes green this year

[file photo]

The Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission and the Shree Sanatan Dharam Pratinidhi Sabha of Fiji are promoting a safe and sustainable Diwali this year.

The focus is on reducing waste, supporting fair trading and encouraging responsible consumption.

FCCC Chief Executive Senikavika Jiuta said Diwali was a time of reflection and renewal. She adds that cultural celebrations can drive positive change for both people and the environment.

Jiuta states the FCCC will monitor essential products such as ghee, milk, and oil to ensure fair pricing. She warns traders against false eco-friendly claims, which must be truthful and backed by evidence.

The initiative urges households and businesses to cut single-use plastics, conserve water and energy, buy local and support ethical practices.

Shree Sanatan Dharam Pratinidhi Sabha National President Dhirendra Nand said the campaign links spirituality with responsibility, reminding Fijians to honour Diwali by caring for nature.

Both organisations call on the public to celebrate wisely, avoid waste and support honest traders this Diwali.

