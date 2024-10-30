Diwali a time for celebration: NCCI

Nadi Chamber of Commerce and Industry says the celebration of Diwali in Fiji has a special historical significance.

NCCI president Dr. Ram Raju says it’s a living testament to the lasting impact of the Indenture System or the Girmit era that started in 1879 until 1916 and brought to Fiji just over 60,000 Indian laborers.

NCCI views Diwali as one of the most important interfaith festivals that highlight Fiji’s multicultural, multi-religious, multi-ethnic and multiracial society.

Article continues after advertisement

Raju says Diwali is a delightful celebration of life, prosperity and well-being and generally wishing each other peace, harmony, hope and goodwill, tolerance and forgiveness.