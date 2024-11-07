Director Traffic raises alarm

Three people have died on our roads in the last eight days.

Director Traffic, Senior Superintendent of Police Mitieli Divuana, says this is a concerning trend, as during the eight-day period there have also been a number of serious accident cases, also involving pedestrians.

SSP Divuana says it is unfortunate that accidents linked to speeding continue to be registered despite numerous reminders and campaigns highlighting the dangers of driving above the authorized speed limits.

The Director of Traffic says pedestrian behavior has also been concerning as of lately.

He is also urging parents and guardians to not only talk to their children about road safety but to practice it through their own actions.

The national road death toll currently stands at 48, compared to 78 for the same period last year.