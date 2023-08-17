Digicel Fiji continues its unwavering commitment

Digicel Fiji has yet again achieved another milestone by scooping the Ookla Award for the fastest mobile network provider in the country.

Regional Digicel Pacific Chief Executive Officer Shally Jannif says that Digicel Fiji has won their second consecutive award, following two quarterly awards from last year.

“This award is a testament to our relentless pursuit of excellence, our focus on innovation, and our commitment to delivering faster speeds and the best possible network experience to our valued customers.”

Article continues after advertisement

Ookla Asia Pacific Head Tom Opaczyk says Ookla is a global leader in mobile and broadband network intelligence and testing applications and technologies.

“So after conducting an in-depth analysis of the speedtest taken by customers in four countries, namely Fiji, Tonga, Samoa, and Vanuatu, we see that Digicel is the fastest network in these countries.”

Meanwhile, the deployment of fiber technology in Suva, together with 5G testing, has brought a significant leap in internet speed, reliability, and overall network performance, which will empower communities and enable progress in the country.