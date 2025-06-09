Deuba celebrates World Food Day, policy unveiled

Students and villagers in the Deuba District gathered to celebrate World Food Day, with the presence of government and non-government organisations.

The event also marked the 80th anniversary of the establishment of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations.

Minister for Agriculture Tomasi Tunabuna, who was present today, officially handed over Fiji’s Food and Nutrition Security Policy to the Ministry of Health.

Article continues after advertisement

Minister Tunabuna says it is paramount to ensure healthy consumption, given the increasing concern over non-communicable diseases (NCDs) in the country.

He added that this also calls for utilising land for agricultural purposes and financial return.

He highlighted ongoing collaboration with relevant stakeholders to address declining productivity, NCDs, and promote healthy consumption among the public.

Tunabuna also commended the FAO for its support to the country, especially in core policy work.

Assistant FAO Representative to Fiji Joann Young reaffirmed continued support for the country’s efforts in productivity, market access, and policy development.

Villagers expressed gratitude for the government’s initiative to bring the event closer to the grassroots level.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.