Dawson’s judgement deferred

[File Photo]

The judgement for alleged wife murderer Bradley Dawson has now been deferred to next month.

Dawson an American national is charged with the murder of his wife, Christie Chan, at Turtle Island Resort in 2022.

The matter was scheduled for a verdict today at the Lautoka High Court following weeks of intense legal proceedings.

However, this afternoon it was confirmed the judgment would be postponed as it wasn’t ready.

During the closing submissions, the prosecutor Alvin Singh claimed that Dawson was prepared to flee the scene following the fatal attack.

Singh had presented that evidence suggested Dawson inflicted serious injuries on his wife, resulting in her death, and then made efforts to escape the island.

However, defense lawyer Anil Prasad argued that the prosecution has failed to provide sufficient evidence to convict his client.

Prasad claimed that the prosecution had not presented reliable or credible evidence to support the murder charge.

The judgement will now be on the 9th of December.