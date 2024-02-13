Daveta resigns as SODELPA Youth President

Outgoing SODELPA Party Youth President Peniasi Daveta

Social Democratic Liberal Party Youth President Peniasi Daveta says it is his firm view that SODELPA should remain committed to the coalition.

Daveta highlighted this upon resigning from the position of youth president.

He has been serving in the role for two years and says any decision or indication by SODELPA to threaten or move away from the Coalition will surely have a devastating impact on the Party in 2026.

Daveta also calls on youth, as future leaders, to engage in the political process now if they want a future that is brighter and more rewarding.

Vice President Koroi Tikoilomaloma will be the Forum’s acting president until a substantive appointment is made.