Combine Verata are Rewa champions

[Pic:Rewa FA/Facebook]
SAF Combine Verata have been crowned Ajay Trading Rewa Regional Premier League champions after defeating Nausori United 2-0 in a tightly contested final.
The teams battled through a scoreless first half, with both creating promising chances.
Gabriele Matanisiga broke the deadlock after the break, before Mohammed Ramzan added a second to seal the win.
Coached by Priyant Manu, Verata completed a remarkable league campaign with 11 wins, no losses, and a perfect 33 points.
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The title also secures the club’s qualification for the National Club Championship.
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