Combine Verata are Rewa champions

[Pic:Rewa FA/Facebook]

SAF Combine Verata have been crowned Ajay Trading Rewa Regional Premier League champions after defeating Nausori United 2-0 in a tightly contested final.

The teams battled through a scoreless first half, with both creating promising chances.

Gabriele Matanisiga broke the deadlock after the break, before Mohammed Ramzan added a second to seal the win.

Coached by Priyant Manu, Verata completed a remarkable league campaign with 11 wins, no losses, and a perfect 33 points.

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The title also secures the club’s qualification for the National Club Championship.