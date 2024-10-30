Dash cams and barriers for taxi driver safety

A suggestion has been made to taxi drivers to install cameras in their vehicles for safety measures.

During the Land Transport Authority consultation regarding the review of the taxi permit process and operations in Lautoka, driver Samuela Toga highlights the growing unease among some of them about picking up certain passengers, particularly those who appear intoxicated.

Toga expresses that many drivers fear potential robbery or harassment, which can deter them from taking some jobs.

He proposes the installation of dashcams in their vehicles which could provide an additional layer of security.

Supporting this sentiment, LTA Senior Technical Officer Razik Khan suggests further protective measures, including the installation of barriers made from tempered glass or metal bars.

Khan notes that several countries have successfully implemented such safety features for taxi drivers.

The consultation continues in Nausori today.