Cyber-security, focus for many PIFS member countries

PIFS Director for Policy Paki Ormsby

The Pacific Islands Forum reveals that most Pacific Island countries have developed national computer emergency response teams to help them enhance cyber safety.

PIFS Director for Policy Paki Ormsby says several members have worked closely with the Pacific Islands Chiefs of Police network regarding online hygiene programs, especially for schools and workplaces.

Ormsby says all forum members, including Fiji, are sharing information on cyber-security through the Pacific Cyber Security Officials Network and the Pacific Transnational Crime Network to help counter the ever-increasing cyber-threats in Pacific Island countries.

“Several members have significantly progressed their efforts to accede to the Budapest Convention on Cybercrime. The Budapest Convention on Cybercrime is regarded by Forum members as the most comprehensive and coherent international agreement on cybercrime and electronic evidence to date.”

Ormsby says it serves as a guideline to any country developing domestic legislation on cybercrime and as a framework for international cooperation between parties to the convention.

Some Pacific Island countries, including Vanuatu and Kiribati, have developed national cyber-security strategies to keep their cyberspace safe.