Culture need to be passed down at an early age

Culture is the fabric that weaves together the diverse threads of human existence, encompassing traditions, beliefs, art, language, and customs that define a community’s identity.

Assistant linguistics lecturer at the University of the South Pacific, Rajendra Prasad says the Girmityas brought in diverse traditions and cultures with them which needs to be passed on to the younger generations.

He says these practices are seen in weddings, prayer sessions and funeral rites.

“But there are some fundamental values and practices which needs to be passed on to the younger generations. And again, they can use this holiday to actually teach, because you only talk about wedding ceremonies or funeral rites when it’s happening in your house. Why can’t we talk about it earlier? And It’s very important that we talk to the young ones today with reasons why we do this, why we do that, because until they don’t know the reason, they won’t do it.”

Prasad says to preserve culture in the younger generation, cultural education must be started from an early age at home.