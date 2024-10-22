Woman charged for alleged fraudulent act

[File Photo]

A woman in her 40s residing in Olosara, Sigatoka, has been charged by the Fiji Police MPAiSA Task Force for allegedly obtaining money by deception.

Police investigations reveal that in January 2024, the accused allegedly dishonestly obtained $750 from the victim for an online investment opportunity.

The accused has been charged with one count of obtaining financial advantage by deception.

She will be produced in Nadi Magistrates’ Court today.

The police are once again urging the public not to share passwords, PINs, or any personal information to avoid falling victim to online scams.