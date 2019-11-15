Victim of alleged cane knife attack dies

The 40-year-old man who was allegedly struck with a cane knife several times in Colo-i-Suva earlier this week passed away in hospital last night.

The victim sustained serious injuries after he was allegedly attacked by a man in his 20s following a heated argument on Tuesday morning.

The post mortem examination was conducted this morning.

The suspect remains in custody as investigations continue into the alleged case of murder.

