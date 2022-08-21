More drugs seized during police operations

[Photo: Supplied]

The Fiji Police Force has seized a large amount of marijuana from different parts of the country following successful operations after receiving tip-offs from the public.

Chief Operations Officer, ACP Abdul Khan says in the Northern Division, five farms were found in the highlands of Koroivonu Village, Cakaudrove where more than 27,000 marijuana plants were discovered.

In Nadi, the Fiji Detector Dog Unit, and the Nadi Operations and Narcotics Team raided a hotel where dried leaves believed to be marijuana were found in a room occupied by a man in his 20s from Savusavu.

ACP Khan says in another case, a man in his 20s from Malolo, Nadi was arrested after being found with illicit substances believed to be methamphetamine.



The Police team also arrested two farmers from Navosa after they were found with dried leaves believed to be marijuana.

In Nukuloa Village, three men were arrested for being in possession of dried leaves and seedlings believed to be marijuana.

In Kadavu, more than 4,000 plants believed to be marijuana were uprooted from an unknown farm in the Lawaki terrain.

ACP Khan says officers from the Police Special Response Unit are being deployed to assist in drug operations throughout Fiji.



He adds the public have been forthcoming with information, and this is a massive help in their ongoing efforts.

ACP Khan says this is also positive because it shows citizens are not going to remain silent about the illicit drug trade.

The Chief Operations Officer is urging the public to utilize the available channels to share information which will be kept confidential.