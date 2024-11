A 25-year-old man has died following a stabbing incident in Suva on Saturday night.

Police say it’s alleged the 24-year-old suspect and the victim had a dispute leading up to the incident.

The victim was rushed to the Colonial War Memorial Hospital where he was admitted, and later passed away.

The suspect is in police custody as investigation continues.

The post-mortem examination of the victim will be conducted today.