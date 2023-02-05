Driver charged while man dies in a separate accident

A driver has been charged with allegedly causing the death of a 23-year-old man in Navua last Saturday.

The 35-year-old accused has been charged with one count of dangerous driving causing death and will be produced at the Navua Magistrates Court tomorrow.

In another alleged fatality, a 56-year-old man who was a victim of a motor vehicle accident last Sunday along the Viseiseivula Road in Lekutu, Bua, passed away at the Labasa Hospital on Friday.

A vehicle driven by the 21-year-old suspect veered onto the victim’s lane, resulting in a head-on collision.

Investigations continue.