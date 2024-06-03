Carbon monoxide poisoning causes two deaths

[File Photo]

Police confirm that carbon monoxide poisoning was the cause of death for two individuals found dead inside a house in Nadi Town last Thursday.

Divisional Police Commander West SSP Iakobo Veisewa says that the investigation is still ongoing to determine the circumstances surrounding the tragic incident.

The victims, a 38-year-old man and a 60-year-old woman, were discovered lying motionless within the residence.

The alarm was raised by the brother of the male victim, who contacted authorities shortly after midday on Thursday.