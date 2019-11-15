Villagers urged not to travel to Labasa

Villagers in the province of Bua have been advised to refrain from going to Labasa as a precautionary measure against the spread of COVID-19 in the country.

Roko Tui Bua Ratu Waisake Tuisese says the decision was made by village elders and headmen in the various villages in the province.

Villagers have been encouraged to do their shopping at the three shopping centres in Nabouwalu.

Ratu Waisake has also assured the people, there are enough supplies in the three shops to cater to the people of Bua.

He adds, its also sad to note that although they are discouraging people from travel out of their villages, there are some who are using excuses to go to the hospital to go to Nabouwaly and do their shopping.

Ratu Waisake says they have advised village headmen and district representative to ensure only those with genuine reasons are allowed to leave their village.

Most villages in the province of Bua are closed to the public and movement in or out of the village is strictly monitored.

