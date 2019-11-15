Two lockdown checkpoints setup in Sawani

Two checkpoints have been erected along Sawani/Serea Road as Police continue their operations in manning roadblocks.

The first checkpoint is set up at the Junction of Sawani off Princes Road and a second checkpoint is set up at the junction of Qiolevu Road, along Sawani/Serea Road.

Police say people at the Sawani Junction border today raised numerous questions regarding the purchase of essentials items.

This as there is only one community shop in Sawani that services the entire Naitasiri Province.

Many farmers who met with teams from Fiji Agromarketing managed to purchase whatever they could from the community shop before heading back to their villages in the interior of Naitasiri.

Meanwhile, Tacirua Transport Limited, the only bus company that services the Naitasiri Province has halted services in that area.

This as many of their drivers live on the other side of the lockdown border, outside Sawani.

Tacirua Transport says they continue operations to communities along Princes Road.

