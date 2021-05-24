Home

Tamavua Youth club assists families

Jeshu Lal Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @JeshuFBCNews
September 2, 2021 4:40 am
Picture taken in 2019. [Source: Tamavua Youth]

The Tamavua Youth has been working with the Fiji Council of Social Services in identifying those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

This includes those with pre-existing vulnerabilities.

Youth President, Semaima Lagilagi says the impact of the pandemic is devastating and believes strong partnership can lead to a better understanding of the needs and struggles of Fijians.

The club has been instrumental in assisting elders and the protection of their village.

Lagilagi says they have seen many families struggling and individuals laid off work in recent months.

He adds civil society groups including Save the Children continue to work with community focal points through FCOSS networks to reach out and assist Fijian families.

Tamavua Village Youth Club is based along Princes Road in Suva.

