Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Follow rules or face 24-hour curfew|Its wicked says Doctor Waqanibete|Contact tracing ramped up with new COVID-19 cases in Suva|Turaga ni Koro to monitor travel restriction in maritime villages|Slowdown in Tourism affects rental businesses|Nabua couple are latest COVID-19 patients, Suva in lockdown from tomorrow|Nationwide curfew time to change from tomorrow|Police investigate leak of patient details|Qiliho urges people not to congregate at border checkpoints|Employers under spotlight for not issuing FNPF letters|Relief packages for Housing Authority and PRB customers|48 more people arrested for breaking curfew|Nurses can face unprecedented mental challenges|Fijians to report any foreign yachts arriving in the waters|UK Visa extended for more than 100 Fijians|Authorities urging people not to take advisories lightly|Conditional selling is rife despite warnings: CCF|Lautoka lockdown extended to Tuesday|Contact tracing is continuing says Doctor Tudravu|Council urges consumers to opt for cashless payment methods|COVID-19 affects FNPF’s hotel operations|Minister holds discussions with Suva market vendors|More than 2000 seed packages distributed|Stranded nationals to apply for expression of interest|We need to look at civil servants working from home positively: AG|
Fiji Stories World Stories

COVID-19

Slowdown in Tourism affects rental businesses

Faria Begum Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @FariaFBCNews
April 3, 2020 7:03 am

The slowdown of the tourism industry due to the COVID-19 pandemic is having ripple effects on a number of businesses.

One such sector is the rental car business.

Hertz Rentals Operations Manager Rohini Raj says demand has dropped in Nadi as no tourists are coming into Fiji.

Article continues after advertisement

“We basically rely on the tourism sector and since the airport is closed we do not generate any income and we cannot hire any vehicles.”

Fiji Rental Car Association Vice President Shalit Kumar says they are looking at ways to assist members.

“We have been hit by both fronts, not only from the tourism market but also from the local sector. So what we discussed yesterday was to look at short term strategies in terms of getting our loans sorted by the banks.”

The pandemic has affected around 5,000 Fijians who are employed by over 300 Rental Car companies.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-20 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.