Slowdown in Tourism affects rental businesses

The slowdown of the tourism industry due to the COVID-19 pandemic is having ripple effects on a number of businesses.

One such sector is the rental car business.

Hertz Rentals Operations Manager Rohini Raj says demand has dropped in Nadi as no tourists are coming into Fiji.

“We basically rely on the tourism sector and since the airport is closed we do not generate any income and we cannot hire any vehicles.”

Fiji Rental Car Association Vice President Shalit Kumar says they are looking at ways to assist members.

“We have been hit by both fronts, not only from the tourism market but also from the local sector. So what we discussed yesterday was to look at short term strategies in terms of getting our loans sorted by the banks.”

The pandemic has affected around 5,000 Fijians who are employed by over 300 Rental Car companies.