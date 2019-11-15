Police officer tests negative for COVID-19

Police Commissioner, Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho has confirmed that medical tests conducted on the senior female officer who had COVID-19 like symptoms have come back negative.

The Ministry of Health has also cleared the senior Western Division Command who were directed to quarantine themselves in their Lautoka based Headquarters yesterday.

The woman was in isolation upon her return from Italy but presented herself to the Lautoka Police HQ after 14 days.

Following this, she again displayed symptoms similar to COVID-19.

Brigadier-General Qiliho says they are grateful for all the well wishes for the officers in quarantine as well as members of the Fiji Police Force who are out there on the frontline on COVID-19 special and routine operations.

He is pleading with members of the public to adhere to the advisories issued by the Prime Minister and Ministry of Health and Services officials, and take all relevant precautionary measures to safeguard your wellbeing and that of your loved ones.

The Police Chief says their operations continue and will be further boosted with the more than 250 police officers marching out of the Academy today to join the fight against COVID-19.

