Wallabies to hunt for Grand Slam as Spring Tour fixtures confirmed

The Wallabies will get an early preview of next year’s British and Irish Lions tour after the fixtures for the Spring Tour were confirmed

Joe Schmidt’s men will have a shot at claiming the Grand Slam, facing all four nations that make up the Lions in November.

The Grand Slam has been achieved once by the Wallabies in 1984 when the likes of the Ella Brothers, David Campese and Nick Farr-Jones swept the home nations.

Australia will open their campaign against England on November 10 (AEST) at Twickenham, with the English beginning their campaign a week earlier against the All Blacks.

It will be the first time they will play Steve Borthwick’s side since he took over, with the 2023 World Cup semi-finalists defeating the Wallabies 2-1 in 2022.

This will be followed by the Wallabies facing Wales eight days later in Cardiff, the third time they will face the Welsh in 2024.

The two sides will open the home Test calendar on July 6 in Sydney, followed by a Test in Melbourne on July 13.

It’ll cap off a blockbuster weekend of action that will see England host South Africa in a World Cup semi-final rematch followed by France taking on the All Blacks

The Wallabies will then head to Murrayfield to face Scotland on November 25.

They last played each other in 2022, with the Australians claiming a dramatic 16-15 win.

The series ends with a blockbuster clash against second-ranked Ireland in Dublin on December 1.

It marks the first time Joe Schmidt will face his old side, having coached Ireland to multiple Six Nations titles and the top of the World Rankings.

Wallabies Spring Tour Fixtures

*All times AEDT

England v Wallabies, Sunday November 10 at Twickenham, London (2:10 am)

Wales v Wallabies, Monday November 18 at Principality Stadium, Cardiff (3:10 am)

Scotland v Wallabies, Monday November 25 at Scottish Gas Murrayfield (12:40 am)

Ireland v Wallabies, Sunday December 1 at Aviva Stadium, Dublin (2:10 am)