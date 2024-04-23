Rugby

Wallabies to hunt for Grand Slam as Spring Tour fixtures confirmed

rugby.com.au

April 23, 2024 3:56 pm

[Source: rugby.com.au]

The Wallabies will get an early preview of next year’s British and Irish Lions tour after the fixtures for the Spring Tour were confirmed

Joe Schmidt’s men will have a shot at claiming the Grand Slam, facing all four nations that make up the Lions in November.

The Grand Slam has been achieved once by the Wallabies in 1984 when the likes of the Ella Brothers, David Campese and Nick Farr-Jones swept the home nations.

Article continues after advertisement

Australia will open their campaign against England on November 10 (AEST) at Twickenham, with the English beginning their campaign a week earlier against the All Blacks.

It will be the first time they will play Steve Borthwick’s side since he took over, with the 2023 World Cup semi-finalists defeating the Wallabies 2-1 in 2022.

This will be followed by the Wallabies facing Wales eight days later in Cardiff, the third time they will face the Welsh in 2024.

The two sides will open the home Test calendar on July 6 in Sydney, followed by a Test in Melbourne on July 13.

It’ll cap off a blockbuster weekend of action that will see England host South Africa in a World Cup semi-final rematch followed by France taking on the All Blacks

The Wallabies will then head to Murrayfield to face Scotland on November 25.

They last played each other in 2022, with the Australians claiming a dramatic 16-15 win.

The series ends with a blockbuster clash against second-ranked Ireland in Dublin on December 1.

It marks the first time Joe Schmidt will face his old side, having coached Ireland to multiple Six Nations titles and the top of the World Rankings.

Wallabies Spring Tour Fixtures
*All times AEDT

England v Wallabies, Sunday November 10 at Twickenham, London (2:10 am)

Wales v Wallabies, Monday November 18 at Principality Stadium, Cardiff (3:10 am)

Scotland v Wallabies, Monday November 25 at Scottish Gas Murrayfield (12:40 am)

Ireland v Wallabies, Sunday December 1 at Aviva Stadium, Dublin (2:10 am)

Concerns over safety gear neglect

Fiji steps up against terrorism risks

Stray animals an issue in rural communities

Former assistant treasurer faces corruption charges

More females take interest in MBA Program

Police constable charged with bribery

Vigilance urged after children involved in accidents

Fiji Airways confirm platinum sponsorship for FTE

Work on National Roads Policy underway

Ministry continues to counter terrorism efforts

Fiji elected Vice Chair of ESCAP80

Sorovi up for selection as Drua brace for Moana

Ten dead as Navy helicopters collide mid-air in Malaysia

Errors drag Tailevu Naitasiri down

Swimmers step up at Oceania meet

Wallabies to hunt for Grand Slam as Spring Tour fixtures confirmed

Australia PM criticizes Musk after X post ruling

US Report: India faces criticism for Manipur abuses, media harassment

Matarugu and Cumu in doubt for Super W final

Rebel Wilson edits memoir, removes Cohen Claims

DFPL venues confirmed

Solomon Islands faces tense wait for election results

Prosecutor given time in alleged murder case

Chelsea condemn racial abuse aimed at Jackson

Sports commentator charged with corruption

NDMO updates partners on disaster preparedness

FNU and Solomon Islands University strengthen ties

Met Gala 2024: A Star-Studded Night at the Met Museum

Minister pledges sustainable healthcare investment

Trump trial: Election corruption alleged

Help prevent suicides, share your problems

Tourism Summit underway in NZ

FCS concludes job evaluation exercise

Taylor-Johnsons confused by age gap attention

Israeli troops storm back into eastern Khan Younis

Man facing alleged murder charges to front court

India: Peaceful Election Rerun in Manipur

Johnson once dreamed of being a country music star

Drua calls on Brisbane Fijians

Retirement age for critical professions to be extended

Senior players have a discipline problem: Khan

Tourism Fiji sees positive start to 2024

Salary restructure to tackle MIT’s shortage

Fiji Finals online tickets launched

Oceania Athletics teams up with Digicel Fiji

TLTB invests abroad

Fiji develops open distance learning

Crusaders eye comeback despite loss

Djokovic to skip Madrid Open

Police Head reshuffles positions

15 people injured when tram collides with guardrail at Universal Studios theme park

Five rockets fired from Iraq towards U.S. military base in Syria

Basics key for Naisewa ahead of final

FNA calls for decisive actions

Typhoid vaccination rolled out in the North

Khan stands firm

Great service by Walesi says Kamikamica

Ponga out for months

Beware of scams offering fake health insurance

Bristol move into top four with record 13-try Newcastle win

Safer violence intervention methods urged

Deepfakes of Bollywood stars spark worries of AI meddling in India election

Minister leads discussion on kava industry

Haiti's capital under gang attacks ahead of government transition

Sogavare returns for his 7th term

State told to prove Kim’s citizenship

‘Civil War’ continues box-office campaign at No. 1

Structured educational activities planned for students

Calls for inmate management

PNG leader responds to Biden's cannibalism comment

Yoko Ono to receive Edward MacDowell Medal for lifetime achievement

Buna hopes for the best

Survey unveils growing dependence on DFS in Fiji

Plans underway for Vatia City development in Tavua

Some young people see Trump as an answer to their economic woes

LTA raises concerns over misattributed traffic violations

Governance issues plague Suva FA

Plans to enhance Justice of Peace services

Minister urges climate resilient village planning

Relief for Ten Hag but United's fragility exposed yet again

Mary J. Blige, Cher, Ozzy Osbourne, A Tribe Called Quest and Foreigner get into Rock Hall

Kohli unhappy with umpire after new full toss review method rules him out

Bellingham's strike hands Real comeback win over Barcelona

Netanyahu opposes sanctions on army battalions

PSG close in on league title with 4-1 victory over Lyon

Alcohol-fueled incident leads to tragic death

Billie Eilish reveals tracklist for third studio album

Two-bedroom home destroyed in fire

Massive river flooding expected in China's Guangdong, threatening millions

Police investigate body find

Ministry of Health dismisses misleading post

Flavor Flav on life, love, and his hype man role

FCLC gears up for Farmers’ Forum

Victoria Beckham reunites with Spice Girls at 50th

India to rerun election at 11 places in Manipur after violence

Tabuya seeks funding for rehab facility

Composure and discipline the key: Thomas

Education Ministry to reassess priorities

Last minute technique changes helped Taekwondo duo

PM calls the shot says Radrodro

More than 14 Palestinians killed in West Bank violence

Concerns raised over loss of technical talents from EFL

FCS faces caregiver shortage

Fans confront ref in Nadi

Overwhelming demand for Rural Housing Assistance program

Prakash wins Rapid Chess title

EFL assistance during COVID19 costs approximately $6.77m

Tikoduadua supports salary increase for FCS officers

Liverpool beat Fulham 3-1 to climb level with Arsenal

Fiji Sea Salt shines at GoldFM ROC market

Villa Secure 3-1 Win Over Bournemouth

Mateta Nets Brace in Palace's 5-2 Win Over West Ham

First half blitz sets up Sharks' big win over Cowboys

West Bank Violence: 14+ Palestinians killed

Simple mistakes costing us: Mannu

Bulldogs pile on points as Knights lose Ponga

Composure and decision-making critical: Rauluni

Tuisawau clarifies Kadavu road works

Minister advocates for local market focus

Babasiga Lions too strong for Nasinu

Critical training for Ministry of Lands staff

Garcia stuns Haney, wins decision

23 Chinese Swimmers Test Positive, Cites Contamination: WADA

Deo urge leaders to put their differences aside

Isla Fisher supported by Nicole Kidman during divorce

China urges powers to avoid rivalry in South Pacific

Ministry stresses joint approach for effective land management

We have to believe in ourselves: Arei

Thousands of Israelis join anti-government protests

Taylor Swift album hits 300M Spotify streams in a day

Opportunity for Ba to jump into second spot

Improving health infrastructure tops priority

Over 400 families to receive lease

Garcia misses weight for Haney fight

Duplantis sets pole vault record in Xiamen

Vocevoce selected for international leadership programme abroad

Iran's foreign minister downplays drone attack

House passes $95B Ukraine, Israel aid bill

Princess Kate recovering well from cancer treatment

FNA urges government action

We have yet to hit our best form: Rauluni

Performance deposit serves as guarantee

Fiji Airways partners with Assaia

Late goal by Rewa sinks Lautoka

Police deploys personnel to assist in Solomon Islands election

Bua through to Vanua semi-finals

Arsenal go top of Premier League with dour 2-0 win over Wolves

Brentford thump Luton 5-1, pull away from drop zone

Force send Crusaders to bottom of Super Rugby table

Walsh, Mam lead Broncos to razzle dazzle win against Raiders

Sea Eagles hold off spirited Titans in see-sawing clash

Fiji Warriors end Pacific Challenge on a high

Sogavare retains seat as vote count continues

SODELPA settles drama at AGM

Uphill battle against Waratahs: Buna

Suva remains unbeaten in Skipper Cup

SODELPA withdraws ultimatum 

Rateri double not enough for Silktails

QVS Knights advance in tough clash

Consultants appointed to review minimum wage

Damages to EFL infrastructure affects power supply

Nurses' long wait for pay increase ends

New diplomats to leave soon

Kadavu through to Ranadi Cup semis

‘Tortured Poets’ meet ‘Dead Poets’ in Taylor Swift’s ‘Fortnight’ video

Haaland doubtful for FA Cup Semi due to injury

Ratu Inoke urges party’s loyalty, SODELPA faction wants GS out

Amazing experience to play in Fiji: Laidlaw

Nasova hungry for more game time

Major salary adjustment for nurses

Orlando Bloom opens up about his life with Katy Perry

Marist U17 Storm edge Natabua Bulldogs

McKeown sets Australian record in 50m backstroke

New lease of life for 14 children

Help locate missing teen

SODELPA divided on appointment, Tuiteci walks out

Man sets self on fire outside New York Trump trial

SODELPA AGM underway, all party’s MPs present

Louis Vuitton holds 'Voyager' fashion show in Shanghai

Indians vote on Jobs, Hindu pride, and Modi

Plans to develop National Standardization Strategy

Construction Company fined for failing to renovate

Targeted training programs to address skills gap: Gavoka

$350k supermarket generates employment in Nadi

Old Verevou is back: Singh

Establishment of Public Service Learning Institute

Hurricanes blow Drua away

Housing rehabilitation assistance underway

Buna powers Drua to Super W final

Reds blank woeful Highlanders

Vondrousova upsets Sabalenka, Swiatek in semis

Dolphin demolition: Woolf's pack runs rampant to stun Eels

Red V run white hot to put Warriors to the sword

Kadavu ready to face Cakaudrove in the Vanua quarterfinal

Fans to decide on Fiji Finals tickets

DPM refutes claims on across the board price increases

India starts voting as Modi aims for third term

Education ministry takes action to address drugs issue

Marseille edge benfica on penalties to reach semis

Scanning machine to address contraband issue