COVID-19

Police commissioner clarifies curfew rules

Faria Begum Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @FariaFBCNews
March 29, 2020 5:34 pm
Police Commissioner Brigadier-General Sitiveni Qiliho

Police commissioner Brigadier-General Sitiveni Qiliho says the nationwide curfew from tomorrow does not mean that the movement of workers will be restricted.

Brigadier-General Qiliho explains the curfew is imposed to ensure that there is no loitering.

He says bakers, security guards and essential service workers will be allowed to go to work.

Article continues after advertisement

“For those of you that need to go to work, we will work from the ID cards and it is also incumbent of the Police Officers that are there on the ground that they should know the people in their area and work with Identification that they know of or otherwise they will get in contact with the companies that they are going to work in”.

There will be 101 checkpoints supplemented by temporary checkpoints and police patrols to ensure people take heed of the restrictions.

Qiliho has also revealed that they will be assisted by the Republic of the Fiji Military Forces and the Navy in their operations.

