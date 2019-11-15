Home

Ministry assures safety for vulnerable groups

Faria Begum Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @FariaFBCNews
March 29, 2020 4:22 pm
Mereseini Vuniwaqa

Proactive measures are being taken by the Ministry of Women and Children to protect the most vulnerable group in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

While the Ministry has not received any information on hikes in domestic violence or abuse cases locally, it anticipates that this may happen in future.

This is after many countries overseas have seen an increase in gender-based violence during lockdown periods.

Minister Mereseini Vuniwaqa says when households are placed under strain, the risks of gender-based violence tends to increase.

Vuniwaqa says her Ministry is working closely with the relevant stakeholders to ensure that women and girls are protected.

“The safety security and economic protection of all women and children including those with disabilities and marginalized groups is a top priority for the government.”

Vuniwaqa adds the closure of schools further exacerbates the burden of unpaid care on women and girls who absorb the additional work of caring for their loved ones.

The National Domestic Violence helpline, 1560 and the National child helpline 1325 will continue to be fully operational during the periods of lockdown.

