Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Complete ban on social gatherings|Navua shops closed|People converge at lockdown borders|Valelevu store breaches lockdown, Police step in|People carry out chores in capital city|No physical distancing practiced|Contact tracing is critical|Medical staffing ensured despite lockdown: Health Minister|Follow rules or face 24-hour curfew|Police among 60 arrested for breaching curfew|It's wicked says Doctor Waqanibete|Contact tracing ramped up with new COVID-19 cases in Suva|Turaga ni Koro to monitor travel restriction in maritime villages|British Army recruitment on hold|Five bailed for allegedly breaching the curfew rules|Slowdown in Tourism affects rental businesses|Nabua couple are latest COVID-19 patients, Suva in lockdown from tomorrow|Nationwide curfew time to change from tomorrow|Police investigate leak of patient details|Qiliho urges people not to congregate at border checkpoints|Employers under spotlight for not issuing FNPF letters|Relief packages for Housing Authority and PRB customers|48 more people arrested for breaking curfew|Nurses can face unprecedented mental challenges|Fijians to report any foreign yachts arriving in the waters|
Fiji Stories World Stories

COVID-19

Medical staffing ensured despite lockdown: Health Minister

Maggie Boyle Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @MaggieFBCNews
April 3, 2020 12:25 pm
The Health Minister has also urged those people experiencing flu like symptoms to visit their nearest Fever Clinic.

Containment measures in the greater Suva area has also meant an adjustment for medical staff who reside outside of the lockdown area.

Minister for Health, Dr. Ifereimi Waqainabete says given the enhanced response by all medical staff, there is a need to ensure their services are amply resourced.

The Health Minister has also urged those people experiencing flu like symptoms to visit their nearest Fever Clinic and get assessed on whether they have the common cold or Coronavirus.

Article continues after advertisement

“160 of our staff at the Ministry, at CWM Hospital have gone home that live outside the containment area and packed their bags and moved back in and we’ve identified a place for them to stay for the next 14 days and that’s really the due diligence that we have as a government to make sure we look after our people.”

Fijians are also reminded that for more information on COVID-19 or if you suspect a possible Coronavirus case to call the toll free helpline 158 which is available 24 hours, 7 days a week.

COVID-19 Awareness

"Mo bula taka ni tiko savasava mo taqomaki mai kina vei ira tale eso"#FBCNews #FijiNews #FJunited

Posted by FBC News on Tuesday, March 31, 2020

Click here for more on COVID-19

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-20 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.