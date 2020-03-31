Medical staffing ensured despite lockdown: Health Minister

Containment measures in the greater Suva area has also meant an adjustment for medical staff who reside outside of the lockdown area.

Minister for Health, Dr. Ifereimi Waqainabete says given the enhanced response by all medical staff, there is a need to ensure their services are amply resourced.

The Health Minister has also urged those people experiencing flu like symptoms to visit their nearest Fever Clinic and get assessed on whether they have the common cold or Coronavirus.

Article continues after advertisement

“160 of our staff at the Ministry, at CWM Hospital have gone home that live outside the containment area and packed their bags and moved back in and we’ve identified a place for them to stay for the next 14 days and that’s really the due diligence that we have as a government to make sure we look after our people.”

Fijians are also reminded that for more information on COVID-19 or if you suspect a possible Coronavirus case to call the toll free helpline 158 which is available 24 hours, 7 days a week.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

COVID-19 Awareness "Mo bula taka ni tiko savasava mo taqomaki mai kina vei ira tale eso"#FBCNews #FijiNews #FJunited Posted by FBC News on Tuesday, March 31, 2020

Click here for more on COVID-19