Eight fever clinics now open

Eight fever clinics are now operating around the country as part of the COVID-19 response plan.

Six clinics are now running in Nasinu, Labasa, Savusavu, and Nabouwalu.

Two others have been running in Lautoka since last week.

Article continues after advertisement

Fever clinics are an important part of the response to the virus, as they give Fijians the ability to seek treatment without going to a hospital.

They also protect our hospitals from the spread of the virus.

The presence of a fever is one of the main COVID-19 symptoms.

Only those who have a fever should present themselves at a fever clinic.

There is no need for an appointment – just turn up and you will be assessed by a nurse.

The clinics are open from 8:00am to 4:30pm with additional hours for Lautoka clinics.

Valelevu Fever Clinic:

● Valelevu Multipurpose Court, Saqa Street

Lautoka Fever Clinics:

● Punjas Health Centre Carpark, Cakau Street

● Kamikamica Health Centre Carpark, Kamikamica Park

● Monday – Friday, 8am-10pm and Saturday – Sunday, 8am-4pm

Labasa Fever Clinics:

● Nasea Health Centre

● Empower Pacific Building (next to Ro Qomate Building)

Savusavu Fever Clinic

● Old Public Health Building (next to hospital)

Taveuni Fever Clinic

● Taveuni Health Centre (Outside GOPD)

Nabouwalu Fever Clinic

● Dedicated tent outside Nabouwalu Hospital

What can I do to protect myself against COVID-19?

● Clean your hands regularly and thoroughly with soap and water or an alcohol-based hand rub.

● Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.

● Maintain at least one-metre distance between yourself and anyone who is coughing or sneezing.

● Always cover your mouth with a tissue or your elbow when coughing or sneezing

● Do not share rumours and misinformation about COVID-19.

Click here for more on COVID-19