Alternative flights considered for British and EU nationals

The British High Commission is working with Fiji Airways to schedule an alternative flight for the 400 British and European nationals stranded in Fiji.

Since the suspension of all international flights by the national carrier due to COVID-19, British High Commissioner to Fiji Melanie Hopkins says they are exploring other possibilities.

“We are working with Fiji Airways with a potential flight via LA, which works very well for us as you know the UK is far away from Fiji as you can get from the planet. One of the additional is the lineup of multiple transit sport but the good thing about LA is we can have a single transit and through LAX”

Hopkins says British and European nationals in Fiji need to register their interest through the Fiji Airways website.

