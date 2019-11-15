All priests directed to avoid mass at homes

The Catholic Church has directed all priests to avoid celebrating mass at homes as they observe the Holy week.

Archbishop Father Peter Loy Chong says this is in line with the Government’s directive to ban all mass gatherings even if it’s less than 20 people involved

With Easter approaching and strict measures being implemented to combat the spread of COVID-19, Chong says the church has decided to take this measure.

Article continues after advertisement

“We do not qualify for having less than 2 people and second is that I’m instructing priests that they cannot celebrate mass at homes or family masses and this follows the Prime Ministers Directive which states that from tomorrow’s social gatherings will be banned entirely everywhere in Fiji.”

The Archbishop says they will also be televising all its services during Holy Week.

The Catholic Church will be observing the Holy week next week.