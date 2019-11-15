Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
48 more people arrested for breaking curfew|Authorities urging people not to take advisories lightly|Conditional selling is rife despite warnings: CCF|Lautoka lockdown extended to Tuesday|Contact tracing is continuing says Doctor Tudravu|Council urges consumers to opt for cashless payment methods|COVID-19 affects FNPF’s hotel operations|Minister holds discussions with Suva market vendors|More than 2000 seed packages distributed|Stranded nationals to apply for expression of interest|We need to look at civil servants working from home positively: AG|Digicel takes leading role in news dissemination|Cane payment to be made tomorrow|Arrests ordered for loitering outside curfew hours|Infrastructural projects to hit a snag says report|USP extends mid-semester break|Nurses play vital role in the fight against COVID-19|Alternative flights considered for British and EU nationals|Fijians reach out to those affected amid COVID-19|Resort staff encouraged to turn to their land|Collaborative efforts to address domestic violence|More arrests for breaching COVID-19 curfew|Drones to help enhance Police monitoring work|McDonald’s and Pizza King notes downturn in business|School holidays extended for another two weeks|
Fiji Stories World Stories

COVID-19

48 more people arrested for breaking curfew

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
April 2, 2020 10:47 am
Despite the repeated warnings and advisories regarding the nationwide curfew hours, another 48 people were arrested [File Photo]

Despite the repeated warnings and advisories regarding the nationwide curfew hours, another 48 people were arrested between 10 last night and 5 this morning.

The Western Division recorded 18 arrests, 16 in the South, six in the East, five in the Central and three in the Northern Division.

Commissioner of Police Brigadier-General Sitiveni Qiliho says it is the third day since the enforcement of the nationwide curfew, and they have found that the main reason behind the high number of arrests, is due to sheer laxity and a no care attitude.

Article continues after advertisement

Qiliho adds that many who have been arrested were either returning from a social gathering or a kava session at friends or relatives place, while the rest could not give any reason as to why they had lost track of the time and were caught out during the curfew hours.

The Police Commissioner says while there are static checkpoints erected at strategic locations throughout the country, increased mobile patrols continue as reports come in of people not adhering to the curfew and are moving around in areas outside of where the roadblocks have been erected.

As a warning to all those still deliberately breaching the curfew hours, Brigadier-General Qiliho stressed that they will get people, as their mobile patrols have been beefed up.

He has also urged members of the public to contact the National Police Command and Control Center on 9905 296 or their nearest Divisional Police Command Centers and report those that are breaching the curfew hours, as we need to work together to fight COVID-19.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-20 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.