48 more people arrested for breaking curfew

Despite the repeated warnings and advisories regarding the nationwide curfew hours, another 48 people were arrested between 10 last night and 5 this morning.

The Western Division recorded 18 arrests, 16 in the South, six in the East, five in the Central and three in the Northern Division.

Commissioner of Police Brigadier-General Sitiveni Qiliho says it is the third day since the enforcement of the nationwide curfew, and they have found that the main reason behind the high number of arrests, is due to sheer laxity and a no care attitude.

Article continues after advertisement

Qiliho adds that many who have been arrested were either returning from a social gathering or a kava session at friends or relatives place, while the rest could not give any reason as to why they had lost track of the time and were caught out during the curfew hours.

48 people were arrested between 10pm to 5am for breaching curfew hours. The West recorded 18 arrests, 16 – South, 6 – East, 5 – Central and 3 – North. It’s Day-3 of Curfew Ops and the main reason behind the high number of arrests is due to sheer laxity and a no care attitude. pic.twitter.com/Tg139mzJEk — Fiji Police Media (@fiji_force) April 1, 2020

The Police Commissioner says while there are static checkpoints erected at strategic locations throughout the country, increased mobile patrols continue as reports come in of people not adhering to the curfew and are moving around in areas outside of where the roadblocks have been erected.

As a warning to all those still deliberately breaching the curfew hours, Brigadier-General Qiliho stressed that they will get people, as their mobile patrols have been beefed up.

He has also urged members of the public to contact the National Police Command and Control Center on 9905 296 or their nearest Divisional Police Command Centers and report those that are breaching the curfew hours, as we need to work together to fight COVID-19.

#TeamFiji Vinakavakalevu for staying at home before the curfew tonight. #TogetherWeCan pic.twitter.com/kz6eYQQMq3 — Dr I Waqainabete (@Nadokoulu) April 1, 2020