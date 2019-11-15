30 New Zealanders stuck in Lautoka

The New Zealand High Commission is doing all it can to help thirty of their citizens that are stuck in the Lautoka confinement area.

New Zealand High Commissioner to Fiji, Jonathan Curr says they are exploring all possible options with Fiji Airways to provide an alternative flight once the confinement is lifted.

Curr adds they are in touch with the Ministry of Health to ensure that their citizens are well looked after.

“There are a certain number of New Zealanders in that area who do want to live and we want them to do so. We are also very fortunate to have an Air New Zealand flight that arrived on Sunday that brought 82 Fijians back to Fiji from New Zealand it’s also allowed a large number of New Zealanders to live on that flight.”

Curr says they are providing all the relevant assistance needed to those passengers, in terms of information and update and ensuring that they stay connected to their family back home.