20 checkpoints set up around Vanua Levu to monitor curfew

20 checkpoints have been set up around the Northern Division tonight to monitor the movement of people as the nationwide curfew comes into effect.

FBC News understands, this does not include snap checks that will be conducted.

There are an estimated 100 police officers manning the checkpoints around the Division.

The empty Labasa town

For the Labasa area alone, three checkpoints have been erected at different locations to deter the movement of people into the town area.

The checkpoints are located at the Naodamu junction along Nakorotari Road, Hospital Road Junction and at Delailabasa.

Meanwhile, the checkpoints have stopped and questioned several members of the public and vehicles.

They have been reminded of the curfew in place and to return home at once.

The curfew ends at 5am.

Police patrolling the streets of Nadi as the nationwide curfew begins. #FijiNews #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/Ipu2qTxMVU — Filipe Naikaso (@fnaikaso) March 30, 2020

