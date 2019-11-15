Home

20 checkpoints set up around Vanua Levu to monitor curfew

Elenoa Turagaiviu Editor North [email protected] | @ElenoaFBCNews
March 30, 2020 10:56 pm

20 checkpoints have been set up around the Northern Division tonight to monitor the movement of people as the nationwide curfew comes into effect.

FBC News understands, this does not include snap checks that will be conducted.

There are an estimated 100 police officers manning the checkpoints around the Division.

Article continues after advertisement


The empty Labasa town

For the Labasa area alone, three checkpoints have been erected at different locations to deter the movement of people into the town area.

The checkpoints are located at the Naodamu junction along Nakorotari Road, Hospital Road Junction and at Delailabasa.

Meanwhile, the checkpoints have stopped and questioned several members of the public and vehicles.

They have been reminded of the curfew in place and to return home at once.

The curfew ends at 5am.

Click here for more on COVID-19

