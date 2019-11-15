Home

COVID-19

Non-essential civil servants to be advised tomorrow

Indra Singh Manager News and Sports [email protected] | @IndraFBC
March 31, 2020 4:52 pm
Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama has given a directive to all civil servants to stay home unless they are part of essential services.

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama has given a directive to all civil servants to stay home unless they are part of essential services, with an official announcement on this to be made tomorrow.

As government fights to keep the spread of COVID-19 at bay, the PM has instructed all Permanent Secretaries to implement this.

Only those who are part of essential services will be required to come to the office, otherwise, all others need to stay home.

The Permanent Secretary in the PM’s office Yogesh Karan says they are working out logistics before making the announcement.

All civil servants are still to report to work until the announcement.

